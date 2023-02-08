Rakhi Sawant’s husband arrested, actress demands divorce

The Oshiwara Police detained Adil Durrani after Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him. In the FIR, Rakhi also alleged that Adil tried to hit her and took away cash and jewelry worth Rs. 4 lahks.

The police called Adil to the station to record his statement and for questioning after the FIR. Inspectors on the case said, “We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We have been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently.”

Rakhi claimed that Adil had come to her house to hit her. She said that Adil came to her house to hit her and she immediately called the police. He had come to meet her in the morning without saying anything and started coercing her. She had already filed a case against Adil twice but never mentioned it in front of the media. The police also spoke to Adil at that time. During that time, a non-cognizable offense was written. It was converted into an FIR last night.

She also claimed that her husband had taken money and jewelry worth Rs4 lakhs from her. When asked about why she was spotted with him at a restaurant last night, she said that he had suddenly come there to apologize to her. She didn’t even want to talk to him, but he started feeding her at the request of the media there but they haven’t talked.

Talking about divorcing Adil, Rakhi said, “Now, I do not want to make any kind of compromise with Adil. I just can’t live with a man who sleeps with so many girls. I wanted him to apologize and leave Tanu (the girl who Adil allegedly cheated with) and come to me. But that person is not loyal. So, I have decided that I have to get a divorce now.”