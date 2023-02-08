Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant on Monday said that her marriage with husband Adil Khan Durrani is over and also levelled many allegations against him.

Talking to the Indian media, the heartbroken actress recently announced that says the she and her husband have parted ways.

Sawant claimed that her husband, Durrani, is having an extramarital affair, and left the Pardesiya star for his mistress.

Rakhi also accused Adil of her mother’s death and said she would have been alive today had she been given medical treatment on time.

“You have killed my mother. Had my mother’s treatment been done on time, then maybe she wouldn’t have died. You have left me with no options…You have brought me to the streets, robbed me,” she added.

In her previous posts, Sawant suggested that the couple tied the knot seven months prior to their public announcement, however, rumors of trouble in the paradise started surfacing on the internet.

Sawant even converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima in order to marry Durrani, and shared pictures from her intimate Nikkah ceremony, however, her husband initially denied only to confirm the marriage later on.