Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi attacked by armed men during shoot

Pakistani showbiz stars including Hira Mani and film director Nabeel Qureshi, came under an attack by a group of charged muggers during a shoot in the port city, it emerged on Monday.

Nabeel Qureshi shared the ordeal in a series of tweets, revealing that his cast was harassed and attacked by a mob while the crew members suffered physical assault.

The incident occurred at PIB Colony, Jamshed Quarter Martin Road in the country’s largest city, which is facing serious law and order situation. Qureshi revealed that Hira Mani, Salman Saquib Sheikh (Mani), Gul-e-Rana, and several other artists including some children were also present at the shooting site.

The armed men barged into the house they were shooting in and harassed female members while depriving several people of their valuables and later managed to escape from the scene.

Qureshi called on the officials to take stringent action against the culprits and ensure the safety of the artists.

The Karachi police on Tuesday arrested four more accused in the case, said SSP East Zubair Nazeer Sheikh. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ali, Abdul Qadir, Awais, Rehmat Ali, Muzamil and Syed Koraib.

Later, Hira Mani, leading actor and one of the victims, took to her social media where she hailed the crew member for saving females from the culprits and wished them a speedy recovery.