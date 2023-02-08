Madhuri Dixit jumps onto ‘Tum Tum’ bandwagon

Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit who never failed to express her charm, beauty and endless talent, this time joined the trendy Tum Tum bandwagon and as usual left the fans awe-struck. Dixit always showed her love for the new trends on Social media by sharing her adorable dance videos full of accurate expressions and styles. She always entertains her huge fan base of 34.3 million with professional and personal life events. She jumped to the social platform Instagram now and shared the reel in which she was grooving her heart out on the song ‘Tum Tum’ which is on trend nowadays. “Hum Aapke Hain Koun” famed actress in the video can be seen wearing a patterned white shirt styled with loose black trousers and jacket. Surprisingly the ‘Aaja Nachle’ star was dancing effortlessly in black heels with comfort. “Hopping on to the trend! TUM TUM”, she captioned. The social users and Madhuri’s fans praised her and flooded the comment section of the video with much love.