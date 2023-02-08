Ben Affleck is once again a meme after looking bored at the 2023 Grammys

Ben Affleck once again became a noteworthy candidate for the meme of the year and this time it barely took two months. The Gone Girl actor was spotted at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday looking like he’d rather be, well, anywhere else.

Affleck attended the Grammys with his wife and singer Jennifer Lopez, who presented the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. The newlyweds were seated towards the front of the stage, which allowed cameras to catch their every interaction – and Affleck’s bored-as-hell face gave social media users content for eternity.

The actor, with his blank expression, seemingly stared off into the distance as his wife danced in her seat to Stevie Wonder’s hit song, Higher Ground. Affleck may not have enjoyed Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson’s musical tribute and he sure inspired a lot of entertainment for Twitterati.

“Ben Affleck looking miserable with J-Lo at the Grammy’s is giving me life,” wrote a user on the microblogging app. Another one took his face as a motivational quote. “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

“I’m crying, why does Ben Affleck look like he’d rather die than be there,” read another tweet.

Some say he’s either the world’s biggest introvert or a 15-year-old going anywhere with their parents — or he’s both.