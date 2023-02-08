Sana Fakhar talk about her divorce

Actor Sana Fakhar last year announced separation from her husband of 14 years, Fakhar Jaffri. Posting it on her Instagram, she did not give a detailed reason for their separation.

Now, in an interview with famous YouTuber, Nadir Ali, Sana has opened up about her divorce in a tell-all. Speaking about her split, the actor shared, “I had offered a clarification regarding my separation in the only statement I had issued last year.” Explaining further, Sana asserted, “If you don’t break a certain relationship, it would break you. And you’d have to live with your broken self for the rest of your life. So, it becomes imperative to leave sometimes.”

She went on to comment, “Everyone has a different destiny, we’re all His people. And He won’t separate you from someone who’s good for you; until one of them is a hypocrite.” To this, Nadir questioned, “So, in your case [it was your husband]. Because you wouldn’t call yourself a hypocrite.” Sana responded, “You can call me a hypocrite.”

She further commented, “Just because I say someone’s a hypocrite, doesn’t necessarily mean I am bad-mouthing them. What I meant is, they might be different from how you’ve perceived them. It’s too personal. But since I am a public figure, people want to know the nitty-gritty of this. People want to know, they also want to be entertained sometimes and we do keep entertaining them – that is our job. But since this is not part of the entertainment, I can’t entertain that much. Why it has happened is because it was difficult to break so much, I have saved so much.”

Sana then added her two kids are staying with her. Previously, while announcing her split, she had shared, “With all the respect, me and Fakhar after several years of marriage through highs and lows decided to take a separate path. It’s heartbreaking but I strongly believe that God has better plans for both of us. All the best Fakhar Jaffri.”