Cooperation crucial for addressing global challenges: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Tuesday inter-parliamentary cooperation was crucial for addressing global challenges, such as climate change, terrorism, and transnational crime.

He said this while talking to Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Daurte Pacheco while discussing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace and stability in the region, as well as the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation here.

They emphasized the need for parliamentarians to work together across borders and political divides in order to find solutions to these complex and interconnected issues.

The speaker also expressed his appreciation for the IPU President, who always remained at the pole position to ensure continued engagement between the National Assembly and other IPU Member States. He noted that this relationship was key in ensuring that parliaments remained at the forefront of the global dialogue and action on democracy, peace, human rights, and sustainable development.

Daurte Pacheco expressed his gratitude to the speaker for his kind remarks. He also conveyed his deep condolences for the recent incident of terrorism in Peshawar and extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

He noted that terrorism remains a major challenge for the world and that it was important for parliamentarians to work together to find solutions for pressing issues of terrorism.

The president assured the speaker that the issue of terrorism would be included in the upcoming IPU conference agenda, and expressed the IPU’s commitment to supporting efforts to combat this global threat.

The speaker appreciated the president’s assurance and emphasized the importance of collective international efforts to combat terrorism. He stressed that only by working together, we hope to find lasting solutions to this complex and persistent problem.

The meeting was a significant step forward in enhancing the already close relationship between the IPU and the National Assembly, and both leaders expressed their hope for continued cooperation in the future to develop a cleaner, greener, equitable, peaceful, and progressive world for all.