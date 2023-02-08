Islamabad police launch software to enter data of guests at hotels

Islamabad police have launched the software `hotel eye’ to enter the data of individuals staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

A police source said that Safe City Islamabad is playing an effective role in the prevention of crimes and ensuring effective security in the federal capital.

He said that ‘hotel eye’ software has been provided to all police stations for the identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses and shelter homes situated in Islamabad.

He said that Islamabad police have entered the data of more than 3,00,000 persons through `hotel eye’ software so far after the complete scrutiny. This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes, he added.

Moreover, the source said that data on suspicious individuals have been also entered and forwarded to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings.