Dualisation of Karachi-Chaman Highway to be completed soon, Senate told

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Tuesday said the dualisation of the 790 km long Karachi to Quetta and Chaman highway would be completed in three phases to overcome the alarming number of accidents. Replying to the calling attention notice, moved by Senator Danesh Kumar, he said the dualisation of the highway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 23, 2022. The same road connects Afghanistan via Chaman. The said seven checkpoints have been set up along with the highway by National Highway Authority (NHA) to avoid overspeeding and other violations.

The number of check posts is being enhanced for effective monitoring. The highway would be completed soon.

He said the current government feels road projects among other initiates are a need of the hour and is taking several measures to ensure such projects are completed in their tenure. The construction of new and extension of existing highways would not only pave the way for the socio-economic uplift of far-flung areas but also have positive impacts on the economy of the entire region.

Earlier, speaking on Calling Attention Notice, Senator Danesh Kumar said the Karachi Chaman highway, a single road, has so far devoured over 5,000 lives of innocent travellers as accidents are galore on the road. There is no checking mechanism of checking over speeding.