Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab performs at 2023 Grammys

Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani artist, performed her song “Udhero Na” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles.

In addition to today’s performance, Arooj Aftab was nominated for one Grammy Award this year for her song “Udhero Na,” which was nominated in the category of Best Global Music Performance. Along with her nomination for Best New Artist last year, she also won the first award for Best Global Music Performance with “Mohabbat.” The Brooklyn-based Arooj Aftab, however, lost out on bagging her second Grammy at this year’s extravagant affair. She was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for her song, Udhero Na, with Anoushka Shankar. Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode’s Bayethe were awarded the trophy.

While she didn’t win the accolade, she took the centre stage with Shankar and performed the song at the Grammys, attended by the who’s who of the music industry.

Beyonce on Sunday, however, broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night to resounding applause. She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash Renaissance, thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.