Gold prices plummet by Rs 200, being traded at Rs 204,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 200 on Monday and was traded at Rs.204,300 against the sale of Rs. 204,500 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 172, to Rs 175,154 from Rs 175,326, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.160,558 from Rs. 160,715, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,250 and Rs.1,929 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$5 to US$ 1,870 as compared to its sale at US$1,865 on the last trading day, the association reported.