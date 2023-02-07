Political Storm

The ruling PML(N) is in no mood to go easy on the political nemeses. In continuation with the iron-fisted approach, Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz reacted to PTI’s “Jail Bharo (Court Arrest)” movement with a heated salvo. Elsewhere, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah did not shy away from giving a peek at his ferocious determination.

There is enough proof in the stalwarts’ desperation to fight fire with fire that they have finally come to terms with the fast-dwindling appeal. Yet, in a bizarre development, a war waged against former prime minister Imran Khan is believed to magically cure them of all their ills. Mr Khan does not believe in pulling his punches when it comes to stinging criticism against state institutions; something that sits incredibly well with millions exasperated by the double-edged sword of inflation. So when Ms Nawaz decided to walk down the same path, she conveniently forgot the difference between a government and opposition. Political wars cannot be fought from the coveted throne. It does not get any simpler.

The slightest cocking of a menacing finger can trigger fires left, right and centre because, at the end of the day, we are still bound by the constitution in this country, which does not believe in any unabashed use of state machinery for nefarious agendas. Bitter battles aside, the political leadership could not have chosen a worse moment in the entire history of Pakistan to be captivated by their petty egos. The refusal to carry out a constitutional obligation regarding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for instance, out of fears of changes in the template for general polls speaks volumes about its skewed priorities. Shouldn’t Islamabad invest more energy to counter the existential threat staring in its face instead of neutralising rivals? There’s not much time to waste in frolicking. *