PTI ‘Jail Bharo drive’ should start from Zaman Park: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has stated that the Jail Bharo Tehreek (Court Arrest Drive) should begin at Zaman Park and that justice has only just begun to be served.

During a press conference in Multan on Monday, Maryam attacked former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, alleging he had hidden himself behind the ‘defence line’ of women and children in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

“Justice has just begun to deliver. The PTI people are crying after spending only two days in jail,” the PML-N leader took a jibe.

She said there should be only one standard while dispensing justice.

“Justice should be equal for everyone as no country can progress without equal justice,” she emphasized adding that ‘now the justice will take its own course’.

Maryam said that neither political cases were registered against opponents nor any political vengeance was being exacted.

Reminiscing about the trials which the PML-N leaders had to suffer in the past, she said they used to appear before the NAB court 6 days a week. Sometimes we have to appear before the courts twice a day, she added.

Maryam said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif suffered the rigours of jail for one year.

She again fired a broadside at Imran saying he was so incompetent and inept that he sank a rising economy and brought Pakistan to the precipice.

“Everyone knows who created these problems. The government understands the country’s difficulties very well,” she uttered.

She showed her optimism that good days were coming. She vowed to rid the country of economic mess and pledged to fulfil all the promises, the government has made to the public.

The PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer said that the party has started preparations for the elections.

Maryam said that the spirits of PML-N workers were up. She maintained that the party had started preparations for the elections.

“We should be prepared for the election, whether it’s general or by-election,” she said adding that it was a good opportunity to sit beside the party workers.