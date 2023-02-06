Saba Qamar’s new dance video goes viral

Saba Qamar is a stunning Pakistani actress who is also incredibly industrious and skilled. The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions of people. Her followers want to see her in front of the camera. Her latest successful dramas are proof that she is one of Pakistan’s most popular and adored actors.

This time around, the Taqdeer actress has left her fans stunned with beautiful dance moves.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in formal or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has shared a teaser of her upcoming TV project, Sar-e-Rah, which will be aired soon on ARY.