Adele reveals she only going to attend the Super Bowl for pal Rihanna

Adele is merely interested in seeing Rihanna, a friend, sing at the Super Bowl. The Easy on Me singer said to a spectator during her performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, February 3, 2023, of her Las Vegas residency, “I am going solely for Rihanna!” “I couldn’t care less.”

According to Billboard, Rihanna will make her first live appearance in seven years during the forthcoming halftime show, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. The performance has a new name: the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was created by DPS and Roc Nation.

The Diamonds hitmaker claimed during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show during the British awards show where she had just recently performed, “Really, I came to the BRITs mainly to stalk Adele.”

In reality, it had nothing to do with me, the BRIT Awards, or the performance. Really, all I wanted was to see Adele. I cherish her. Though Adele is unsure of the exact moment she first met the Fenty Beauty founder, the music stars were ultimately able to meet. Adele said in a tribute to Rihanna for Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018 that she “really can not recall the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it.”

In a similar vein, Rihanna professed her love for the Rolling in the Deep singer back in 2012. The Super Bowl marks Rihanna’s first televised performance since the 2018 Grammys. She hasn’t released a full-length album since 2016’s Anti.