China slams US attack on civilian unmanned airship

BEIJING (Xinhua): A Chinese defense spokesperson on Sunday expressed stern protest against the United States’ use of force to attack China’s civilian unmanned airship.

The U.S. attack was a clear overreaction, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defense, in a statement.

“We express solemn protest against the move by the U.S. side and reserve the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations,” Tan said.

China expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the U.S. use of force to attack China’s civilian unmanned airship, Chinese Foreign Ministry said Sunday in a statement.

The Chinese side has, after verification, repeatedly informed the U.S. side of the civilian nature of the airship and conveyed that its entry into the United States due to force majeure was totally unexpected, the statement said, noting the Chinese side has clearly asked the U.S. side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday when answering a relevant query that the civilian airship is used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course.

According to the statement, the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of Defense also noted the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

Under such circumstances, the U.S. use of force is a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned, and reserve the right to make further responses if necessary, said the statement.