Chinese Embassy condoles death of Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday condoled the death of former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf.

“We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the passing away of former president Pervez Musharraf. His Excellency was a great friend of China. His great contribution to China Pakistan friendship and cooperation will always be remembered by the Chinese people,” the Embassy posted on its official Twitter handle.

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away in a Dubai hospital at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly. News desk