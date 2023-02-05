Umair Jaswal’s new album to release this month

Pakistan’s very own atypical musical icon Umair Jaswal sets the year 2023 on fire by officially announcing the release of his latest album titled “dance Kerain Saari raat”. The album is slated for a release in two parts, with Volume 1 launching on the 10th of February 2023 followed by the release of Volume 2 on Eid ul Fitr. The album is comprised of a mix of 13 songs, with a song for every mood and emotion. The “dance Kerain Saari raat” album will set a new standard for genre-bending music coming out of Pakistan. With this album, Umair Jaswal has tapped into his creative energies by exploring the new musical territory, keeping up with the times without compromising his powerful voice. The album has been long-awaited with some songs being major dance numbers, likely to be the party anthems of the millennials and gen-Zs of our country. The album will be released across all major platforms such as Spotify & Youtube.

“Through these songs my musical sensibilities have taken on a whole new direction, enabling me to deconstruct my perceived notions, and open up to limitless creative possibilities. It’s been a highly rewarding experience collaborating with Ahsan Pervaiz, an absolute genius.

It was like two mad scientists working in a lab willing to push the boundaries with each track,” stated Umair Jaswal. Umair has revamped his entire look staying in line with the mood of the album, maintaining his unique aesthetic, and emerging as a new version of himself.

The album cover is very telling of what to expect from his new songs produced in collaboration with Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi. The unexpected duo has merged their creative talents, with the music sung in Umairs mother tongue -Punjabi and English, whilst showcasing the unrivaled versatility of Umair’s voice. The artist is immersed in his emotional depths and each song is a narrative of his personal journey.

The album being a coming-of-age of sorts, the song titles itself are definitely conversation starters, such as “Mamacita”, “Aunty let me go” and “disco diljala.” There’s something in it for everyone, from deep soulful songs to fun lyrical songs that you can’t get out of your head.

“This album is very close to my heart, it’s been quite a transformative journey and now I’m ready to share this raw, uncut side of my personality with the world. I will be embarking on a 10-show Album launch tour across Pakistan, the dates will be revealed soon. I can’t wait to perform for my fans and for you all to enjoy my upcoming album- [dance kerain saari raat]” – Umair Jaswal. Umair Jaswal’s career kicked off with him performing as the lead vocalist of the rock band Qayaas, Leading up to his inevitable success and popularity, his songs Tanha and Umeed, put him in a league of his own. It’s no news that Umair outshone in the years he showcased his talents at Coke Studio Pakistan. Jaswal later made his debut in the Pakistani film industry in the war epic film Yalgaar.