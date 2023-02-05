SRK gives hilarious reply to Twitter user asking if he will ever play ‘hero-heroine’s dad’

Shah Rukh Khan frequently hosts Ask SRK on Twitter- during which he answers fans’ questions for him. This morning, SRK tweeted, “Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha ).” Twitter was flooded with numerous questions that fans had for SRK, and the superstar tried to answer as many as he could. He addressed fans’ questions about his recent film Pathaan, which has taken the box office by storm. SRK also replied to a fan who asked him if he will take up father roles someday.

A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan about playing age-appropriate roles, and whether he has any plans of playing the hero-heroine’s father on-screen. “#AskSRK tum iss tarah hero ka role karoge ya kabhi film mein hero or heroine ka father ban ne ka plan hai @iamsrk (How long will you take up such roles. Do you plan to play the hero, heroines’s father someday?)” asked the Twitter user. Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious, savage reply ready, and he wrote, “Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon (You be a dad, I am better off a hero).”

Another Twitter user shared his view about Pathaan, and wrote that while he loved the first half of the film, the second half left him disappointed. “@iamsrk -The first half of pathaan was good but the second half disappointed. What are ur thoughts?” read the tweet. Shah Rukh Khan sportingly took the criticism and answered, “Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai (It’s ok. Everyone has a different choice). Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend.” Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He also has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra.