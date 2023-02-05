Bride-to-be Kiara Advani glows in white and pink as she heads to Jaisalmer for wedding

All eyes are on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra ever since the news of their wedding has come out. Well, we are just a couple of days away from the D-day of the lovebirds and as the day is inching closer the excitement of the fans is raising a notch higher. According to reports, their wedding preparations have already begun in Jaisalmer. The couple has kept everything quite discreet. It was only yesterday that we spotted celebrity Mehendi artist Veena Nagda heading to Rajasthan and today finally we get a glimpse of the gorgeous bride-to-be at Mumbai’s private airport as she is all set to head for Jaisalmer. That smile and glow on her face is proof of her happiness.

Kiara Advani is dressed in an all-white attire. She can be seen wearing a white top which she paired with white trousers and has wrapped a Pink coloured shawl around her. The actress has carried a golden-colored sling bag with her and looks stunning as she has left her hair open. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star has her staff with her and can be seen waiting at the entrance for security. She waves at the paps as she enters the airport. We bet fans are jumping with joy and nothing can beat their happiness.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies will include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, which will reportedly take place on February 4 and 5.

Reports claim that Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput to the wedding. The couple is expected to be a part of the grand event. Apart from them, Karan Johar, Manish, Varun Dhawan, and Ashwini Yardi might also grace Kiara and Sid’s big day. Kiara’s BFF Isha Ambani is also expected to attend the wedding.