Feroze Khan’s lawyer files defamation suit against Muneeb Butt

A lawyer for Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has filed a complaint against Muneeb Butt in the cyber crime branch of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly defaming him and his law firm online.

According to Jagirani, this has caused irreparable damage to his reputation and he has filed an FIR to seek justice. In the complaint, Jagirani requested the FIA to prosecute Butt under the PECA, 2016. He also submitted a written request to the in-charge of FIA cyber crime in Karachi, asking for legal action and the filing of an FIR against Butt.

In the report, Jagirani accused Butt of defamation, claiming that his actions constitute criminal intimidation and pose a threat to him. Jagirani hopes that the authorities will quickly file an FIR against the Qalandar actor.

The image of the legal notice is rapidly spreading on social media. It was shared in a story by Suno TV journalist Ayaz Brohi.

For the unversed, Feroze Khan recently posted on his public Instagram account what was thought to be a legal notice, containing private information such as phone numbers and addresses of several celebrities. The post was quickly deleted after it prompted legal action from the affected stars for violating their privacy. Muneeb Butt, who was not named on the list, nonetheless filed a complaint on behalf of his wife Aiman Khan with the FIA against Feroze Khan.

Earlier in January, Butt had accused Khan’s lawyer, Jagirani, of exploiting the case for personal gain on YouTube, in an expired Instagram story. He suggested that Khan should consider changing his lawyer. “Advocate Sahab Mashallah gaining YouTube subscribers from your [Feroze Khan] case. This case will go on until he gets a silver button!” wrote Butt.