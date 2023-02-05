Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen marries former all-rounder Afridi’s daughter Ansa

KARACHI: Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got married to former all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha in Karachi on Friday night. Shaheen, who has been recovering from his knee injury, got engaged to Ansha last year and on Friday they got married in a grand ceremony. Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam alongside several other players was present in the ceremony to celebrate the big day with their teammate Shaheen. Shahid took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for her daughter as he congratulated the two of them. “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them,” Afridi tweeted.

Apart from Babar, Shaheen’s close friends Sarafaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman and some others were also present at the stadium. Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan who didn’t attend the ceremony shared a video message for Shaheen for his special day. “Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi,” Rizwan captioned the video. Afridi sustained an injury during the Sri Lanka tour last year and missed the Asia Cup 2022 but recovered in time for the T20 World Cup in Australia. He played all the matches in the mega ICC tournament but the injury aggravated during the final while fielding which once again put him out of the game for a long time.

Shaheen said that it was quite frustrating for him when his recovery was not going the way he wanted and he even thought of giving up on a few occasions “There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself ‘this is enough, I cannot do this anymore’,” Afridi said.