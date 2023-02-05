Hafeez resumes education in Karachi after successful cricket career

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket team captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has enrolled in the BS Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS) program at the University of Karachi (UoK). The 42-year-old was unable to continue his studies while playing professional cricket, but is now eager to complete his education. During a meeting with the UoK Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and Chairman HPESS Professor Dr Basit Ansari, Hafeez expressed his excitement to be a part of the university. The Vice Chancellor welcomed Hafeez and stated that his presence would be an asset to the university and allow students to learn from his cricketing experience. Hafeez emphasized the importance of sports for the mental and physical development of young people and stressed the importance of sportsmanship. The UoK provides academic scholarships and top-notch facilities for sportsmen and women who have represented the country in international competitions. It is to be noted that Mohammad Hafeez played in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is during his successful cricket career.