Mohammad Rizwan shines once again in BPL 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan players continue to shiner with their outstanding performances in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another fifty while representing Comilla Victorians in Saturday’s match against Chattogram Challengers in Dhaka. Challengers, after winning the toss decided to bat first and scored 156 runs after losing seven wickets. Pakistan batter Usman Khan 41-ball 52 runs including four boundaries and three massive sixes. In reply, Comilla Victorians chased down the target after losing four wickets with one over remaining in the game. Mohammad Rizwan yet again played a match winning innings for his team as he scored 47-ball 61 runs including five fours and two massive sixes. Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali also picked up two inportant wickets in his four over spell. With this innings Mohammad Rizwan also achieved a milestone, making a name for himself in Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Most POTM awards in T20s since 2021:

16 – Mohammad Rizwan (100 matches)

14 – Shakib Al Hasan (76 matches)

12 – Suryakumar Yadav (77 matches)

12 – Alex Hales (107 matches)

11 – Glenn Phillips (101 matches).