Shoaib Malik becomes first Pakistan player to play 500 T20 matches

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik became the first Pakistan cricketer to play 500 T20 matches and only the third in the world while playing in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday. He is also the only cricketer to have played over 400 List A and T20 matches. Malik has scored 12,287 runs in 464 innings of these 500 matches, making him the second highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. He has also picked 162 wickets in 266 innings. Malik has retired from Tests and ODIs but hopes to make a comeback in the Pakistan T20 team.

MOST MATCHES PLAYED IN T20 CRICKET:

Kieron Pollard, 614 matches

Dwayne Bravo, 556 matches

Shoaib Malik, 500 matches.