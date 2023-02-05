Gold prices decrease by Rs.4,000 to Rs. 204,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.4,000 on Saturday and was traded at Rs.204,500 against sale at Rs.208,500 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.3,429 to Rs.175,326 against Rs.178,755, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat declined to Rs.160,715 from Rs.163,858, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola silver decreased by Rs.100 to Rs.2250 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs85.74 to Rs.1,929. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$46 to US$ 1,865 as compared to its sale at US$1,911 on the last trading day, the association reported.