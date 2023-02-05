Khunjerab Pass opened for emergency supplies to Pakistan

The Pak-China border crossing at Khunjerab Pass in Northwest China’s Xinjiang region temporarily opened from January 30 to February 10 to facilitate the crossing of important Pakistani supplies from the Chinese side.

At the request of Pakistan and with permission from China’s border management authorities, the Khunjerab Pass temporarily opened for the second time this year from January 30 to February 10.

Local authorities in the Kashi Prefecture worked with related departments to overcome unfavorable factors of a lack of oxygen, bad weather and snow storms to ensure the smooth flow of supplies, Global Times reported.

About 5,000 meters above sea level, Khunjerab Pass is a major trade port between China and Pakistan, and an important gateway to South Asia and Europe.

The port temporarily opened from January 19 to 20 to ensure the passage of a total of 40 cargo units that delivered goods worth more than $15.99 million.Â

The Khunjerab Pass is often snow-covered during the winter season and as a consequence is generally closed for heavy vehicles from November 30 to May 1 and for all vehicles from December 30 to April 1.