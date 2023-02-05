PTI ex-MPA booked under terrorism charges

A former provincial lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shabbir Gujjar, was on Saturday booked under terrorism charges.

According to the police, 12 provisions including terrorism have been added in the case filed against the PTI member. The first information report (FIR) of the case stated that the former MPA and PTI member Khalid Gujjar used ‘modern weapons including Kalashnikovs on policemen’

during a raid. It was also reported that the associates of the two leaders started pelting stones and vandalizing the official police vehicle. Moreover, the FIR also claimed that the policemen were taken hostage inside the camp and the PTI members opened fire indiscriminately on Raiwand Road in Lahore. Police sources reported that more personnel were called and seven people were arrested in connection with the firing incident, adding that Kalashnikovs and bullets were also seized from the camp. The police have registered a case and have started the process to arrest the main accused.

Last year, several PTI leaders were booked on terrorism charges by Islamabad’s police in the wake of protests following former premier Imran Khan’s disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The cases were registered against PTI leaders Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid. The FIR registered against the party members claimed the protestors had pelted stones at the police and FC officials, leading to many injuries.