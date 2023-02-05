Al Qaeda, TTP linked suspected terrorists among nine arrested in Punjab

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police in Punjab on Saturday claimed to have averted a major tragedy after apprehending nine suspected terrorists, including some linked to banned outfits such as Al Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). According to CTD officials, they conducted intelligence-based operations across four major districts of Punjab, including the provincial capital of Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. During the operations, officials said that they also recovered heavy weapons such as rockets, hand grenades, automatic weapons and even material to construct explosives-laden suicide jackets. Officials said that the suspeccts were plotting terror attacks across the province. Those arrested were identified as Abdul Rehman. Rowaid Khan, Ghulamullah, Ahmed Hassan, Jalil Ahmed, Imdadullah, Basit Ali, and Junaid Ali. They were booked in seven cases while further investigations are underway.