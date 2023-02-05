Kashmir issue as important to Turkiye as for Pakistan: envoy

University of Management and Technology (UMT) organized special talk on Pak-Türkiye Relationship where Acting President UMT Lt Gen Javed Hasan (Retd) and Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza warmly welcomed the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan His Excellency Dr Mehmet Paçac?.

DG UMT Professor Abid Shirwani, Dr Mujahid Kamran, members of Turkish consulate, senior management of UMT, a large number of faculty and students were also present. Flag hoisting was also conducted.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza in his welcome note expressed that it is both a pleasure and a privilege to welcome H.E. Dr. Mehmet Paçac? and the consulate members at UMT. He said that there is a strong, special and unique relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye which is based on the spirit of brotherhood, common history and mutual goals. Speaking to the audience he said that the faculty and students of UMT have benefited from the Turkish educational system and vice versa. Dr. Asif Raza also announced scholarships worth $1 million for Turkish students and said that we look forward to stronger ties between the two counties and collaboration with the Turkish industry through internships and employment opportunities.

Acting President UMT Lt Gen Javed Hasan (Retd) in his address welcomed H.E. Dr. Mehmet at UMT and said that Pakistan is Türkiye’s home away from home. He also shared that Pakistan will overcome the difficulties faced by following the example of Türkiye.

His Excellency Dr Mehmet Paçac?, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan paid gratitude for inviting and hosting him at UMT. Sharing his views, he said that the Pak-Turkish relationship is built on rarely existing dynamics, unique and unparalleled bond, deeply rooted in common faith, linguistics and history. He shared that for centuries the relations between the two countries have been nurtured on different occasions and have been tested at various times and both have always rushed to provide support to each other. He also highlighted that Kashmir issue is not only important for Pakistan but also for Turkiye.

H.E. Dr. Mehmet stated that Turkish universities are pleased to have Pakistani students onboard because of their academic ability. 13000 Pakistani students are being educated and trained in Türkiye, he added.

H.E. Dr. Mehmet further shared that cooperation between the two countries has never failed. 190 MoUs and agreements have been signed between Pakistan and Türkiye and our trade volume will increase to 1.5 million dollars in 2022. We plan to reach a 5-million-dollar trade volume in a short period, he added. Concluding his remarks, Dr. Mehmet said that in coming years the capacity of support and collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye will grow and wished success to the UMT students.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza along with Acting President Lt Gen Javed Hasan (Retd) presented a souvenir to Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçac?.