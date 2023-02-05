Naqvi announces steps to resolve problems of farmers

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced revolutionary decisions in order to expeditiously resolve the problems of cultivators and farmers of Punjab. Caretaker CM took a briefing from a 50-member delegation of progressive farmers during a meeting with them being held at CM office. The delegation of progressive farmers held a detailed meeting with the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi and submitted their recommendations for better cultivation of cotton, wheat, sugarcane, corn and other fields. Livestock and fish farmers also put forth their problems and recommendations.

It was agreed during the meeting to undertake effective measures and promote research for maximum production of agricultural commodities, livestock and fish. Gohar Ejaz announced to set up a fund worth Rs.100 crore on behalf of APTMA Foundation to increase the production of cotton and for research. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi granted an approval to establish a Task-Force for the improvement of agricultural sector, increase in agricultural production and easy access to the market. Caretaker CM will be the Chairman of the Task-Force.

The Task-Force will comprise caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer. Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, Heads of Agricultural Research Institutes, Gohar Ejaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar. The Task-Force will submit its recommendations within seven days regarding increase in agricultural production, usage of new seeds, easy access to the market and other related matters. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that prompt decisions will be taken in the light of recommendations of the Task-Force.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi assigned all the Ministers a task to hold a meeting with the farmers at the divisional level. Provincial Ministers along with the Commissioners will listen to the problems of farmers and will take essential measures to resolve them at the earliest. APTMA Foundation will provide funding in the agricultural universities to undertake a research on cotton and better seeds for other fields.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake effective measures in order to ensure supply of fertilizers and stop black marketing. It was decided during the meeting to contact the federal government with regard to restoring GST subsidy on tube-well electricity bills. Caretaker CM directed to expedite lumpy skin vaccination campaign and ordered to formulate recommendations to resolve problems of fish farmers. Practicable measures were also reviewed to transfer fish market in Lahore. It was decided during the meeting to exterminate fields destroying animals.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that we want to resolve the problems of farmers on priority basis and will do whatever we can. The progressive farmers delegation comprised Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Chaudhry Jawad Ahmed, Chaudhry Hasan Akram, Chaudhry Rizwan Iqbal, Chaudhry Bilal Arshad, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Abu Bakar Tauseef, Hafiz Muhammad Hafeez, Syed Shafqat Hussain Bukhari and others. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Gohar Ejaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, Fawad Mukhtar, Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Livestock, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi directed to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day in a vigorous and befitting manner across the province. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that Kashmir Solidarity Day congregations will be held in the divisional headquarters, districts and tehsils of Punjab. Rallies will also be taken out from every city in order to express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Caretaker CM appealed to the people to vigorously participate in the Kashmir Solidarity Day congregations and urged that people should come out in the rallies by holding Pakistan and Kashmir flags. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the Pakistani nation will display its complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters against the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir on 5th February. We want to give a clear message to the people of Kashmir that they are not alone in their freedom struggle but the whole Pakistani nation is resolutely standing with them and every Pakistani is siding with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters like a solid rock. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi categorically remarked that India cannot maintain its illegitimate occupation in the occupied Kashmir for long by inflicting tyranny and oppression on the innocent Kashmiri people.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great struggle of unarmed Kashmiri people and pledged that the Pakistani nation is resolutely standing with the people of Kashmir and will continue to do so. India is inflicting oppression on the Kashmiri people and brave sons of mothers are murdered daily.

The women are subjected to molestation and harassment in Kashmir. India has usurped fundamental rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and we strongly condemn the inhuman treatment being meted out to the Kashmiri people by India. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day acknowledged that the Kashmiri people are bravely facing atrocious tyranny inflicted by the Indian army for the last many decades. The Kashmiri people are spending their lives miserably in a lock down and the world community should take cognizance of the distress and pain of Kashmiri people.

The right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people is inevitable according to United Nations resolution in order to seek a durable peace in South Asia. Caretaker CM maintained that the silence posed by the world nations over Indian atrocities has no justification and the world must know loud and clear that no one can snatch the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people. Caretaker CM exhorted that India should stop inflicting its barbaric brutalities on the Kashmiri people and should adhere to uphold basic human rights in Kashmir. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Kashmiri people are displaying an unflinching resolve so as to win freedom for themselves for the past seven decades. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored that the whole Pakistani nation vows to reiterate its vigorous support for their Kashmiri brothers and sisters being subjected to a military siege and communication blockade since 5th August 2019.