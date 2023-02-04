Services exports up by 2.77% in six months Services exports from the country during the first six months of the current financial year increased by 2.77 percent, whereas services imports into the country decreased by 30.28 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2022, services exports from the country were recorded at US$ 3.526 billion as against the exports of US$ 3.431 billion in the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, services imports into the country during the first two quarters of the current financial year came down from US$ 5.571 billion to US$ 3.884 billion during the period from July-December 2022, which witnessed about 30.28 percent reduction as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the services trade deficit reduced by 83.29 percent as compared to the first six months of the last financial year, whereas on a year-on-year basis, the services trade deficit narrowed by 111.21 percent in December 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

During the month of December, 2022, exports of services decreased by 3.16 percent as it was recorded at US$ 667.17 million in contrast to the exports of US$ 688.93 million in the same month of last year.

Meanwhile, during the month of December 2022, the services imports reduced by 44.45 percent as it was recorded at $619.40 million as against the imports of US$ 1.111 billion in the corresponding month of last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the services trade deficit swelled by 37.15 percent in December 2022, as services exports were recorded at $667.17 million as compared to the exports of US$ 654.95 million of November 2022, whereas services imports decreased by 0.12 percent and it was recorded at US$ 619.40 million during the month of December 2022 as against the imports of $620.11 million of the previous month.