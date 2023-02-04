US ambassador, commerce minister discuss economic cooperations

American Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome here on Friday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar. According to press statement issued by commerce ministry, they discussed matters of mutual interests, including economic cooperation, trade initiatives, and investment opportunities. Ambassador Jones praised the strong bond between the United States and Pakistan, and stated that the two countries were committed to further strengthen their ties. The ambassador also appreciated the Pakistan’s efforts to enhance economic ties with the United States. Syed Naveed Qamar expressed his satisfaction over the current level of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries. He said, “Pakistan is committed to increasing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.”