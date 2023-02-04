Even though Pakistan’s envoy to the UN, Munir Akram, should be appreciated for a timely realisation of the error in his ways, a diplomat of his calibre could not be expected to leave a coveted platform with a foot in his mouth.

Mr Akram’s surprising defence of the restriction put forward by the Taliban in Afghanistan on the grounds of the “peculiar, distinctive reality” of an ancient civilisation drew infuriating flak on social media. Netizens were quick to point out the extremely embarrassing turn of affairs, which could prove very detrimental to a country planning on winning over Kabul in its war against terrorism.

Dealing with the delicate art of diplomacy requires a well-calibrated approach to words. The repercussions of stirring the hornet’s nest aside, there was no need to stigmatise a large population of Pashtuns living under the crescent-adorned flag.

The only female Pakistani Nobel prize winner is a Pashtun woman who won it for her achievements in the field of education. No matter what the reality of the unfortunate land may be today, the enlightened past that included educational institutions all across Afghanistan cannot be ignored. The gender apartheid has its roots in the misogynistic rituals that form the basis of Taliban ideology, and by missing the elephant in the room, an honorary dignitary has struck a shot not worthy of the reputation.

As always, the need to hammer out decorum in Foreign Office cannot be stressed enough. Those assigned to reach out to the international community as the face and eyes of Pakistan should realise how even the smallest of missteps can have grave consequences for all of us. Interactions on prestigious platforms should be pursued as much-needed opportunities to clear the air about the misconceptions the outside world believes in; not fuelling unnecessary fires. *