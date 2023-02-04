LHC seeks replies from govt, ECP regarding Naqvi’s appointment

The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices seeking replies from the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid filed a plea challenging the appointment of the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi. The court also sought legal assistance from the Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais.

Meanwhile, the court directed the federal government’s lawyer to take instructions from the federation by the next hearing. The petition was filed against caretaker CM Naqvi over his alleged affiliation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and active involvement in the ‘regime change’ movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Petitioner’s counsel advocate Azhar Siddique contended before the court that no due process was adopted by the electoral watchdog in appointing the caretaker CM. He requested the court to set aside the notification and declare it illegal. The petition implored that since the ECP and its members violated the constitutional and statutory requirements vis-à-vis appointing the caretaker minister; they be censored and be held guilty of violating their constitutional position and committing misconduct and “be declared to be partial and incapable to hold a ‘free and fair election’.

It maintained that the name of Mohsin Naqvi was put forth by the incumbent government on account of his close association with the current ruling elite, particularly, Asif Ali Zardari the the Sharif Family and his political enmity against the opposition. “The caretaker CM Punjab Naqvi has been involved in regime change against PTI and actively working for PDM. Caretaker CM Naqvi had been involved in a case of corruption and corrupt practices initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where he struck a plea bargain, voluntary return under section 25 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and is thus a convicted person”.