Chinese FM holds talks with UN General Assembly president

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks with Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in Beijing on Thursday. Qin said that the world today faces an endless stream of challenges, and all parties have high hopes for the United Nations, adding that it should continue to play an important role in global governance. He said the United Nations should uphold peace and security, and safeguard fairness and justice, while upholding universal benefit and inclusiveness, staying true to multilateralism, abandoning ideological confrontation, and promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

“The United Nations General Assembly is the most universal and representative charter body of the United Nations,” he said. “China will continue to fully support the work of the General Assembly and its President.” China’s development is a growing force for peace and justice, Qin noted, adding that China will uphold true multilateralism, promote the overall progress of mankind with Chinese-style modernization, and bring new opportunities to the world with China’s new development. For his part, Korosi said that China is an important partner of the United Nations and thanked China for its strong support of the United Nations over the years.