COAS vows to root out terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police was one of the bravest and had fought as a frontline force against terrorism. The Army Chief visited Peshawar Police Lines blast site, met with Police Officers and men and appreciated the bravery and contribution of KP Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in war against terrorism, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also appreciated the high morale of KP Police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherland. “We as a nation together will root out this menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InSha Allah we shall achieve this,” the COAS concluded.