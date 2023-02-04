Security forces kill two terrorists North Waziristan

The security forces have killed two terrorists amid intense fire exchange that took place between the terrorists and forces in general area Esham of North Waziristan District. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in subversive activities against the security forces whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. “The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance against terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” it added. Last week, a terrorist was gunned down during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the same district of North Waziristan. The operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area, according to ISPR. When the security forces approached the terrorists, they retaliated. In response, an intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. After killing the terrorist, the forces also recovered weapons and ammunition. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and [the] killing of innocent citizens,” the military’s media wing added.