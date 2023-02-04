Ashrafi appeals all stakeholders to make APC a success story

Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday appealed all stakeholders to make All Parties Conference (APC) a success story keeping in view the current circumstance after the Peshawar tragedy in the country.

He, in a video message, said all political and religious leadership should grab this opportunity offered by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to cope with the current challenges including the scourge of terrorism being faced by the country.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join this unique platform in larger interest of the country on behalf of his organization and the Ulema and Mashaykh of other schools of thought.