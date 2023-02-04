Pakistan Literature Festival to be organized from Feb 10

The caretaker minister information and culture Amir Mir held a meeting with the secretary information Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik, the president Karachi Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah and the executive director Alhamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Zulfi in his office on Friday. It was decided to organize the Pakistan Literature Festival in collaboration with the arts councils of Lahore and Karachi. The three-day festival will be held from February 10 to 12 in Lahore, in which renowned artists will perform their art, while programs such as academic mushaira, food festival, music, dance, national book fair and other events will be part of the festival.

The minister directed the Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council to resolve the issues related to the Artists Support Fund without delay and noted that the amount received by the artists from this fund was not enough. He directed that a committee should be formed for the better utilization and revision of the fund amount to present its suggestions regarding financial assistance to the artists. He also directed the ED LAC to immediately pay the support fund amounts to actress Kanwal Nauman and other artists.

In a meeting with the secretary information, the minister directed to hold ceremonies expressing full solidarity with the Kashmiris on Kashmir Day. The Punjab government will celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day at the official level. Secretary Information said that on February 5, an event will be held at Alhamra Arts Council in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day and a rally will also be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Later, the information minister visited the Lahore Press Club and met the members of the governing body including President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Senior Vice President Shadab Riaz. Senior journalists Naeem Mustafa and Khalid Qayyum were also present. The minister listened to the problems of the journalists and discussed suggestions to solve them. The minister assured to solve the insurance problems of journalists.

Amir Mir said that the Punjab government was taking steps to provide facilities to journalists. On the demand of journalists, steps will be taken regarding the expansion of the Lahore Press Club building and the provision of more space, he added. He said that all resources will be used to vacate the plots of journalists in the journalist colony from the land-grabbing mafia, while the 5% quota of plots allocated for journalists in RUDA phase 2 will also be implemented. He said that concerned departments have been instructed to provide residential plots to journalists in Phase 2 of the journalist colony. The minister also announced to start bus service for journalists from Jallu Morr to Thokar Niaz Baig.