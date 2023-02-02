PML-N to clean sweep upcoming elections

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that her party would clean sweep upcoming elections by defeating political opponents. She accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Interior, Rana Sana Ullah, PML-N leaders including Saud Majeed and others was addressing a news conference here. She said that PML-N had fully prepared to contest upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and National Assembly seats. “PML-N is largest political party of the county which will clean sweep upcoming elections by defeating Imran Khan and his allies,” she said. The PML-N senior vice president said there was no truth in propaganda of political victimization. She said that the person should be punished and brought to justice who had committed guilt and crime. “We are not in favour of political victimization and it is clear that there is no truth in propaganda of political victimization raised by our political rivals,” she said. She said that our political rivals had been making false and baseless propaganda that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had some difference with the party’s leadership.

Former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is like that of my brother and he is our companion,” she said, adding that Abbasi was like that member of Sharif family. She said that PML-N had made all arrangements to contest upcoming elections. Referring to Peshawar Mosque bomb blast, she raised question why the borders with a neighbor country were opened by previous regime. “Who opened borders for terrorists,” she raised question. Maryam said that previous regime was responsible for woes, problems and difficulties being faced by the masses. “Wrong financial policies introduced by Imran Khan-led government caused financial constraints for people of the country,” she said.

She strongly condemned Pehswar explosion that claimed innocent lives of police personnel. She lamented that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had no even building for office in Peshawar despite the fact that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had remained in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for 10 years. The PML-N senior vice president said that huge funds were provided to PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to combat terrorism and ensure rule of law, adding that but even KP police could not be equipped with modern weapons and equipment. “PTI-led KPK government even could not establish forensic laboratory as still they avail forensic laboratory of Punjab government”, she added. She said that she was in fovour of protection of rights of journalists’ community.

She, however, said that some wrong persons in guise of so-called-journalists had been airing false and baseless propaganda against the government and PML-N. She said that on the direction of the central leadership of PML-N, she had launched party campaign from Bahawalpur.