Fulfill your ‘promises’

Pakistan Thursday stressed that Afghanistan must live up to the commitments it has made with the international community and Islamabad, including ensuring that Kabul’s soil isn’t used for terrorism.

The response came after Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked Pakistan to not blame the neighbouring country for the recent bombing in Peshawar, which claimed at least 100 lives and left more than 200 injured.

“It is time the commitments made to the world and Pakistan are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith with concrete actions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said during her weekly press briefing.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan expects sincere cooperation from the interim government in Afghanistan to address the challenge of terrorism and hopes that Kabul would live up to the commitments. “We take the loss of innocent lives very seriously and would expect our neighbours to do the same,” the spokesperson stressed.

Without directly pointing a finger at Afghanistan for the Peshawar attack, the spokesperson said Pakistan had opened an investigation and “we would not like to go into details of the investigation or the circumstances around the incident”.

The spokesperson refused to comment when asked if Pakistan would go for hot pursuit across the border if the Afghan government failed to take action against the TTP.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had “the will and the ability” that it demonstrated in the past, to fight the menace of terrorism.

Replying to a question about the Pakistan-US cooperation to deal with the resurgent TTP, the spokesperson said Pakistani forces were capable to fight this threat. “We continue to engage with all friends of Pakistan, including the United States to discuss cooperation in matters relating to counterterrorism, security issues, and other issues of bilateral importance,” she said.

Over the past few months, terrorism has been rearing its head again in the country, especially in KP and Balochistan. Pakistan has seen a rise in terrorist attacks across the country, believed to have been planned and directed by the TTP leaders based in Afghanistan.

The TTP, which has ideological linkages with the Afghan Taliban, executed more than 100 attacks last year, most of which happened after August when the group’s peace talks with the Pakistan government began to falter. The ceasefire was formally ended last year on Nov 28 by the TTP.