IHC seeks arguments in missing persons’ case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought written arguments from the respondents on March 8, in cases regarding missing persons, including journalist Muddasir Naro.

A two judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the cases about the recovery of the missing citizens.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said that the federal cabinet had constituted a committee on May 30, 2022 on the matter. The committee had convened eight meetings and 60 percent work had been done.

He said that the committee also met the victim families and other people in this matter. Justice Miangul Hassan said that committees used to be formed if the work not to be done. Where were the missing persons, he questioned. He remarked that the state had been failing in missing persons’ matter. Justice Farooq remarked that no one from the attorney general office also arrived on hearing before seven months. The chief justice asked the AAG to tell the court regarding the date for the appearance of missing persons.

The court said that at least it should be told about the whereabouts of the missing persons. On which grounds the federation wanted to terminate the decision of single member bench, it asked.The court said that it would hear the arguments of attorney general as well on next hearing.

The court also instructed the lawyers of all petitioners to submit their written arguments so that after this the judgment could be reserved. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned. The representatives of defence ministry and petitioners lawyers attended the proceeding.