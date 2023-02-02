KP police zeroing in on terrorist network behind Peshawar blast

In a major development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has claimed to zeroing in on a terrorists network behind the deadly suicide bombing in police lines’ mosque that massacred 103 worshipers mostly policemen and injuring 220 others.

Following the APS massacre in 2014 in which over 150 students and teachers were martyred, the Peshawar police lines named after slain DIG Malik Saad, has been considered the worst terror attack carried by the suicide bomber who came to the mosque on motorcycle while wearing police uniform by deceiving the security staff deployed on the police lines’ gates on the fateful day ie Monday last and detonated his explosive laden jacket, killing 103 worshipers mostly policemen serving in different departments and wings of KP police. All the speculations and rumours about nature of the blast were refuted by IGP Khyber police, Moaazam Jah Ansari during a press briefing today and made it clear that the attack was carried out by the suicide bomber and was not made by drone strike or planted bomb.

Rejecting all the conspiracies, apprehensions and propaganda theories that emerged after the powerful bombing on armed police busy in Zhur worship, the IGP made it crystal clear that it was a suicide attack that was carried out by the bomber, who was dressed in police uniform and came on a bike wearing a helmet. He refuted all propaganda theories that the blast was made through a planted bomb or drone strike. “If the blast was made through a planted bomb there would be huge ditch or a hole in the mosque’s roof if caused by a drone strike as nothing such as evidences were found on the ground. The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has been acquired by the investigators through which it was clearly seen that the suicide bomber was dressed in a police uniform, riding a motorcycle and wearing a face mask, he said, adding about 10 to 12 kilogram of trinitrotoluene (TNT) was used in the attack.

“I myself had seen the footage of the suicide bomber dressed in police uniform, wearing casual jacket, helmet and was arrived on motorbike.” The IGP said the bomber entered the mosque at 12:37pm and asked one of the police constables about the mosque, adding the question indicated that the bomber was unaware of the place and was sent by someone to carry out the explosion with police was the target. “There is a complete network behind the bomber and he is not a lone ranger.” The IGP said investigators were burning the midnight oil in this case and every angle and possibility was being explored to bring this high-profile case to its logical end. “The motorcycle used by the bomber has been traced and more details about tracing were being collected. The intelligence agencies were close to trace the network of terrorists and busting it.”