Balochistan CM’s adviser calls on PRCS chairman

Adviser and Coordinator for Chief Minister Balochistan Musa Jan Achakzai called on Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari at PRCS National Headquarters here on Thursday and conveyed good wishes to him on behalf of CM Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

In the meeting, Musa Jan Achakzai appreciated the role and services of Red Crescent in dealing with climate change and natural calamities. He lauded PRCS services and humanitarian assistance in mitigating the sufferings of vulnerable and distressed families during flood response 2022.

On behalf of the CM Balochistan, he congratulated the leadership of the Red Crescent for taking the lead in serving the suffering humanity and also hinted that in the coming days the Red Crescent will also help in the rehabilitation of the victims and the reconstruction of the infrastructure. He said PRCS under the leadership of Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari has been engaged in serving the vulnerable communities and this is the real worship. Speaking on this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said that all the branches are arms of National Headquarter and he has been visiting all the provinces and meeting with PHQ leadership to bring harmony among the branches. He requested the support of Balochistan government to strengthen PRCS programs and interventions in the province. He said that Red Crescent would expand the scope of its welfare projects in Balochistan with the support of its Movement Partners and stakeholders.

On this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari accepted the invitation of Chief Minister Balochistan to visit Balochistan province, expressed his profound gratitude for the trust, and said that PRCS would continue its services until the recovery of every affected person.

In the end, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari presented commemorative shield to Musa Jan Achakzai.