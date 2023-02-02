NFTP graduation ceremony held at IIUI

A graduation ceremony of the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP) was held at the new campus of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) on Thursday.

President IIUI, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi as a chief guest distributed the certificates among the students. On this occasion, certificates were distributed among 301 students who completed their training at IIUI centre. The ceremony was also attended by Ali Aghar, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Program manager, PITB, Muhammad Amjad, members of the PITB, Vice Presidents of IIUI, Deans DGs and senior faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hathal said that digital transformation is an important aspect of the modern higher education landscape, and it has the potential to transform the way students learn, the way teachers teach, and the way researchers conduct research. He said that the self-employment programs for youth are vital for the growth and development of any nation. He added that universities must encourage entrepreneurship and prime focus must be on providing students with an enabling environment of Digi skills and opportunities to pursue freelancing career. It will equip them with the tools they need to succeed.

“By encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, we can help to create new businesses, new jobs, and new opportunities for all,” the IIUI president opined.

Ali Aghar said that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom is focusing on reducing unemployment and promoting youth sustainability. He said the ministry is working to provide an enabling environment for the youth to be involved in emerging technologies. He said the ministry is keen to provide training and expertise to youth in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, E-knowledge, block chain and E-health. He assured of continued efforts for the digitally skilled youth.

Amjad told that this project is covering 3 main domains including technical, creative design and content marketing to the citizens who own a Bachelor’s degree and are under the age of 40. He told that 20 k household have benefited from these centers that are 20 in total and 20 more soon being added.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Computing and IT, Dr. Asmatullah Khan in his welcome address discussed the importance of freelancing and role of IIU in promoting contemporary training and technology. He thanked IIUI management, ministry of IT and telecom and PITB for the cooperation. He informed that IIUI is the pioneer university in the region to establish a dedicated center with the help of ministry and PITB. Incharge IT & Focal person NFTP Program Qazi Shehzad Saleem and his team were also present on the occasion.