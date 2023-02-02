PTA takes action on illegal issuance of SIMs

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out a successful raid, against illegal activation of SIMs, at a franchisee of mobile company in Wah Cantt. During the raid, digital equipment including laptops, PCs, mobile phones and SIM cards (both active and inactive) were confiscated, says a press release. A total of four suspects were arrested. Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA after abnormal SIM sale pattern was observed at the sale channel. It is pertinent to mention that PTA has recently launched Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) in December 2022 and the raid is part of its efforts to proactively control the attempts being made to bypass the new system. It is testament to PTA’s commitment and persistent efforts in curbing illegal issuance of SIMs.