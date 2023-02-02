Punjab IGP listens to complaints of citizens on phone calls

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has assigned the task of taking timely measures to all the circle officers of province to resolve complaints of the citizens without delay.

IG Punjab warned the circle officers and said that the officers who deliberately showed irresponsibility in solving the complaints of the citizens will not only be removed from the field posting but also departmental and legal action will be taken against them. IG Punjab warned the SDPO, Saddar Muzaffargarh for the delay in registering the FIR and said that he should not only deliver the copy of the FIR immediately to the citizen’s home but also recover the stolen goods as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that if further delay is shown in this incident, then the circle officer should keep himself ready for departmental action. IG Punjab directed that for delay in registration of FIR, especially in cases of dacoity, theft and robbery, action will be taken not only against the concerned circle officer but he will be bound to deliver the copy of the FIR to the citizen’s home. IG Punjab directed that all the circle officers should complete the pending applications in the police stations under their control as soon as possible so that the citizens’ trust in the police is strengthened and the atmosphere of security is promoted. IG Punjab said that serious complaints of citizens will be heard by myself and DIG IAB on daily basis at 1787 Complaint Centre while DIG IAB will be in constant touch with RPOs and DPOs for follow-up of these complaints until the citizen’s problem is solved. He expressed these views Friday while visiting the 1787 Complaint Management Centre at the Central Police Office after listening to the complaints of the citizens.

The IG Punjab ordered the circle officer of Kahna Lahore to speed up the legal action on the pending applications for redressal of the complaints of the citizens and said that the report on the pending applications should be submitted to the AIG Complaints within a week. IG Punjab while speaking to the Circle Officer, Sadar Muzaffargarh, followed up on the citizen’s application and gave instructions. IG Punjab also inquired about the police behaviour from the citizens and said that those who misbehave with the citizens do not deserve any leniency and strict action against such police employees should not be avoided. He directed AIG Complaints to further improve the monitoring process for redressal of complaints without delay and take all possible steps to resolve complaints in stipulated time line as per SOPs. He said that the working of 1787 complaint centre is being further improved. DIG IAB Syed Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints Shakirullah Shahid and AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and other officers were also present on this occasion.