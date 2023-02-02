South Punjab police on high alert after terror attack

The police are making foolproof security measures to fight against terrorists and criminals, To review the arrangements, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan visited Dera Ghazi Khan and met RPO Captain (R) Sajjad Hasan Khan and district police chief of Dera Ghazi Khan Khan Muhammad Akmal, Muzaffargarh’s Ahmad Nawaz Shah, Kot Addu’s Tanveer Ahmad Malik, and Layyah’s Muhammad Nasir Sial. They were directed to arrange the necessary measures to deal with the terrorist elements. RPO Sajjad Hasan Khan briefed the meeting about the security arrangements for law and order situations and sensitive places, stressing the need for police arrangements to deal with the dread of terrorists and crime situations in their districts.

In view of the current situation and incidents of terrorism, the IGP South Punjab directed that strict security measures be ensured at sensitive places, including foreigners, religious places of worship, public places, the police, and other important government offices and checkpoints. He added that additional personnel should be deployed at important and sensitive places, and the officers and personnel posted on security duty should be alert at all times. They must conduct occasional security checks and mock exercises to deal with any emergency situations. Search, sweep, and combing operations should be conducted on a daily basis, along with intelligence and other law enforcement agencies. Inter-provincial and inter-district checkpoints ensure that strict checking should be done on exit and entrance routes and that all citizens and vehicles should be allowed to leave after identification and clearance.

He also reviewed the crime rates in all the districts and ordered them to take essential steps to reduce the incidents of theft and robbery. He added that merit and compassion are the characteristics of an exemplary officer. Honesty and diligence in performing duties can establish the dignity of the police and improve their positive image in the eyes of the public. Violation of the law is an impeachable act to maintain law and order. Actions should be taken against the officers and employees who are negligent in their duties and misuse their powers.