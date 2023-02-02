Gold price up by Rs 2,200 to Rs 207,200

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,200 on Thursday and was traded at Rs 207,200 against Rs 205,000 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,887 to Rs 177,641 against Rs 175,754, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs 162,837 from Rs 161,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola gold increased by Rs 50 and was traded at Rs 2,300 whereas that of 10-gram silver went up by Rs 42.88 to 1,971.88. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$31 to US$ 1,955, the Association reported.